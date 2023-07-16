Most intercity trains disrupted by rain; KTX partially operational

Passengers at Seoul Station are seen in this photo taken Saturday, with the notification saying all non-KTX trains have been cancelled. (Yonhap)

Most intercity train routes across South Korea, except those for the high-speed KTX trains, have been suspended Sunday due to torrential rains that have battered the country for days.

All non-KTX trains -- including the Saemaeul and Mugunghwa -- have been grounded as of Sunday morning, according to state-run railway operator Korea Railroad Corp.

Korail has closed all 12 train routes that pass through Suwon Station in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, and 21 of 25 routes that stop at Seodaejeon Station.

High-speed trains on the Seodaejeon-Yongsan route are still running, and Osong Station near Sejong -- near the underground tunnel that was flooded Saturday morning -- is operational.

The five KTX routes -- Gyeongbu, Honam, Gyeongjeon, Jeolla and Gangneung -- were still open as of Sunday morning, but the railway operator recommended checking the Korail website, application or customer center to find the updated information.

For those who have booked tickets online or through mobile applications, a text message will be sent to notify of any scheduling changes. Ticket holders of canceled trains can get full refunds.

Metropolitan railways are mostly operational, except for the Sejongdaewangneung-Yeoju Station section of the Gyeonggang Line that passes through Gyeonggi Province and the easternmost Gangwon Province.

The still-operating routes are being run at slower speed than usual, and Seoul subway trains are being run at at a speed limit of 60 kilometers an hour.