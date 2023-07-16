 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

Most intercity trains disrupted by rain; KTX partially operational

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Jul 16, 2023 - 13:06       Updated : Jul 16, 2023 - 13:08
Passengers at Seoul Station are seen in this photo taken Saturday, with the notification saying all non-KTX trains have been cancelled. (Yonhap)
Passengers at Seoul Station are seen in this photo taken Saturday, with the notification saying all non-KTX trains have been cancelled. (Yonhap)

Most intercity train routes across South Korea, except those for the high-speed KTX trains, have been suspended Sunday due to torrential rains that have battered the country for days.

All non-KTX trains -- including the Saemaeul and Mugunghwa -- have been grounded as of Sunday morning, according to state-run railway operator Korea Railroad Corp.

Korail has closed all 12 train routes that pass through Suwon Station in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, and 21 of 25 routes that stop at Seodaejeon Station.

High-speed trains on the Seodaejeon-Yongsan route are still running, and Osong Station near Sejong -- near the underground tunnel that was flooded Saturday morning -- is operational.

The five KTX routes -- Gyeongbu, Honam, Gyeongjeon, Jeolla and Gangneung -- were still open as of Sunday morning, but the railway operator recommended checking the Korail website, application or customer center to find the updated information.

For those who have booked tickets online or through mobile applications, a text message will be sent to notify of any scheduling changes. Ticket holders of canceled trains can get full refunds.

Metropolitan railways are mostly operational, except for the Sejongdaewangneung-Yeoju Station section of the Gyeonggang Line that passes through Gyeonggi Province and the easternmost Gangwon Province.

The still-operating routes are being run at slower speed than usual, and Seoul subway trains are being run at at a speed limit of 60 kilometers an hour.



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114