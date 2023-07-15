 Back To Top
National

Fire breaks out at Seoul subway station

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 15, 2023 - 10:13       Updated : Jul 15, 2023 - 10:13
Firetrucks are in front of Daechi Station located in southern Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Firetrucks are in front of Daechi Station located in southern Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

A fire broke out inside a subway station in southern Seoul on Saturday, causing trains to pass through without stopping.

The blaze started at Daechi Station on Subway Line 3 at 7:53 a.m. and was extinguished 24 minutes later.

During the time, trains in both directions bypassed the station until normal operations resumed at 9:07 a.m.

"An air purifier on the platform caught fire," a Daechi Station official said.

A total of 81 firefighters and 19 pieces of equipment were mobilized to put out the fire. (Yonhap)

