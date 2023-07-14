 Back To Top
National

High schooler who killed ex-classmate had bullied victim

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Jul 14, 2023 - 15:16       Updated : Jul 14, 2023 - 15:16

(gettyimagesbank)
(gettyimagesbank)

The high school senior being questioned for killing a fellow student was found to have bullied the victim last year, staking a contrast from the suspect’s earlier testimony that the two had been friends.

According to the metropolitan education office in Daejeon, the two 17-year-olds attended the same school and were classmates. But the suspect, whose identity has been withheld, was moved to another class as a disciplinary measure for bullying the victim.

The victim’s family said the deceased had strongly wanted the suspect to transfer to another school, complaining about the difficulty of facing the suspect when their paths crossed in the hallway. Switching classes is considered the third most severe among the nine disciplinary measures implemented for perpetrators of school violence.

It was reported Thursday that Daejeon police have requested an arrest warrant on suspicions of homicide that occurred at the victim’s home Wednesday afternoon. The suspect claimed the visit was to see the victim, who she said was friendly with, and that the incident occurred after an argument.

The suspect turned herself in to police after attempting suicide.

Police have requested an autopsy of the victim to determine the exact cause of death, and will further question the suspect to ascertain her exact motives. If the homicide charge is confirmed, she faces a maximum 15 years in jail as a minor.



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
