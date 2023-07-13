NK says ICBM firing a strong warning to S. Korea, US

While admitting to launching the newly developed Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korea on Thursday said the latest missile test the day before was carried out to convey a "strong practical warning" to its adversaries.

The Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea made the "strategic judgment and crucial decision" to conduct on Wednesday the second test-firing of the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM, according to North Korean state media.

The decision came at a critical juncture where the military security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region has escalated to a level of nuclear crisis surpassing the era of the Cold War.

The allegation is noteworthy given that the inaugural meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group between South Korea and the US is scheduled to take place next Tuesday in Seoul. Additionally, the US intends to deploy its nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine to South Korea in the near future, marking the first such deployment since the 1980s.

While guiding the launch, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un emphasized that the prevailing unstable security situation has further reinforced the legitimacy of North Korea's commitment to "bolstering nuclear war deterrent," as outlined during the Eighth Congress held in January 2021.

Kim also vowed to intensify military offensives to stymie the concerted efforts by South Korea and the US to strengthen the allies' deterrence and readiness posture in the face of mounting North Korean threats.

In a report presented to the National Assembly on Thursday, the Unification Ministry evaluated that North Korea has resumed increasing pressure on South Korea and the United States in a bid to overcome the challenging situation that arose after the failure of its initial launch of a purported military reconnaissance satellite on May 31.