Police investigating live ammunition found in Jeju

Live ammunition was found at a household garbage disposal facility in Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si. (Jeju Dongbu Police)

A police investigation is underway into the discovery of 10 live rifle rounds at a "clean house" -- a facility for household garbage disposal in Jeju.

According to Jeju Dongbu Police on Thursday, a report was sent at 6:53 p.m. the previous day that live ammunition was found at a clean house in Gujwa-eup, Jeju-si.

A clean house maintance staff member notified the police that he discovered the live ammunition in a white envelope while cleaning a plastic recycling bin.

A joint on-site investigation by the police and the military determined that the rounds are likely to have been produced in the 1970s or 1980s.

The authorities said that the rounds pose no risk of explosion, and that there is no evidence to indicate North Korea's involvement.

The police are currently tracking down those responsible for disposing the rounds.