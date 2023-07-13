[Photo News] The beauty of 'plogging'

Posco International said Wednesday that its women's table tennis team Spinners and national players of Korea Bobsleigh Skeleton Federation jointly participated in plogging -- a combination of jogging with picking up litter -- alongside its employees and executives at a mountain in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. This activity aligned with the company’s environment, social, and governance goals, while bringing together athletes that the company has long been funding since 2011 under its campaign to promote non-major sports in the country.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com