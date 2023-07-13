 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
Business

LG Electronics launches world's 1st wireless OLED TV in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 10:10       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 10:10
LG Signature OLED M is shown in this photo. (LG)
LG Signature OLED M is shown in this photo. (LG)

LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it will roll out the world's first wireless OLED TV, starting in South Korea.

LG unveiled the 97-inch LG Signature OLED M during the CES 2023 in Las Vegas in January, which instantly grabbed attention for its hassle-free slick design that removed all cords but that for power on the rear.

LG said the new OLED TV comes with a transmitter Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals, up to 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, wirelessly to the screen.

The cube-shaped box can be placed up to 10 meters away and still transfer data smoothly to what LG described as the "world's first consumer TV with Zero Connect technology."

The company said it developed an algorithm that helps minimize transmission errors or disruptions and identifies the optimal transmission path for signals.

The model allows greater flexibility in arranging gadgets and designing homes and to create a cleaner viewing environment with no entangled wires snaking around the house, according to the company.

LG said the Signature M was possible thanks to the company's OLED technologies and know-how that it has built over the past decade.

It is LG's fifth Signature OLED since the first arrived in 2016. In 2020, the Signature OLED R was released as the world's first rollable TV.

Preorders are available from Thursday and shipping will start next Thursday in South Korea. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114