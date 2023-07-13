LG Electronics launches world's 1st wireless OLED TV in S. Korea

LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it will roll out the world's first wireless OLED TV, starting in South Korea.

LG unveiled the 97-inch LG Signature OLED M during the CES 2023 in Las Vegas in January, which instantly grabbed attention for its hassle-free slick design that removed all cords but that for power on the rear.

LG said the new OLED TV comes with a transmitter Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals, up to 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, wirelessly to the screen.

The cube-shaped box can be placed up to 10 meters away and still transfer data smoothly to what LG described as the "world's first consumer TV with Zero Connect technology."

The company said it developed an algorithm that helps minimize transmission errors or disruptions and identifies the optimal transmission path for signals.

The model allows greater flexibility in arranging gadgets and designing homes and to create a cleaner viewing environment with no entangled wires snaking around the house, according to the company.

LG said the Signature M was possible thanks to the company's OLED technologies and know-how that it has built over the past decade.

It is LG's fifth Signature OLED since the first arrived in 2016. In 2020, the Signature OLED R was released as the world's first rollable TV.

Preorders are available from Thursday and shipping will start next Thursday in South Korea. (Yonhap)