National

Yoon vows continued support for Ukraine through cooperation with Poland

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 09:57       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 09:57
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and first lady Kim Keon Hee arrive at Warsaw Chopin Airport on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged continued support for war-torn Ukraine by fostering cooperation with Poland, which has played a leading role in garnering support for its neighboring country.

Yoon made the commitment in a contribution to Rzeczpospolita, a Polish daily, as he embarked on a three-day official visit, after attending a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania.

"South Korea will continue to support Ukraine through close cooperation with Poland, one of the leading supporting nations in Europe," Yoon said.

Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, has been at the forefront of lobbying efforts to impose sanctions against Russia and has provided strong political, economic and military aid to Ukraine.

"The partnership between South Korea and Poland extends beyond the economic and trade sectors," Yoon added, emphasizing that support will be expanded to include reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

Yoon also highlighted that Poland has become one of the largest sources of the country's trade surplus, primarily on the back of increased defense industry exports.

"The scale of export contracts for K2 tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers signed with Poland last year was unprecedented," Yoon said.

According to South Korea's government data, Poland signed deals estimated at 20 trillion won ($15.6 billion) to purchase K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 fighters in 2022.

Yoon expressed hope that defense cooperation would be further expanded to encompass joint development and research. (Yonhap)

