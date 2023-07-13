N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM

North Korea said Thursday it test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile the previous day, with its leader Kim Jong-un vowing to take military offensive action until the US abandons its hostile policy against Pyongyang.

Guided by its leader Kim, the North launched the ICBM to confirm the capability and reliability of a new strategic weapon system, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The North said the missile flew 1,001 kilometers for 4,491 seconds at a maximum altitude of 6,648 km before splashing into the East Sea, according to the report.

Kim reaffirmed "a series of stronger military offensive will be launched until the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet traitors admit their shameful defeat of their useless hostile policy toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in despair and give up their policy," KCNA said. (Yonhap)