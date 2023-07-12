 Back To Top
Business

Air Incheon launches Incheon-Kuala Lumpur route

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jul 12, 2023 - 17:58       Updated : Jul 12, 2023 - 17:58
An Air Incheon plane is parked at Incheon Airport. (Air Incheon)

South Korean cargo carrier Air Incheon said Wednesday it has launched a new route connecting Incheon and Kuala Lumpur, its second route to a Southeast Asian country following the first one between Incheon and Hanoi.

The company said it plans to operate one flight over five days a week, from Tuesday to Saturday. Each flight will take off at 11 p.m. from Incheon Airport, stop for a layover at Haikou, China, and arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 7:20 a.m., Malaysia Time.

According to Air Incheon’s official statement, the newly added route allows for time-critical cargo such as e-commerce and express cargo, agricultural products, and intermediary goods to be shipped in a timely manner as they arrive in Kuala Lumpur the morning after the cargo is loaded in Incheon.

“Through the Incheon-Kuala Lumpur route, time-critical cargo will be able to go through customs clearance quickly and be delivered to its destination shortly after,” said Oh Jean-soon, the strategy planning director of Air Incheon.

The carrier also expects the new cargo route to help promote the exports of Korea’s fresh products in Southeast Asia and contribute to expanding industrial trade between Malaysia and Korea overall.

In addition to the newly launched cargo route, Air Incheon has operated other routes that reach 12 different cities in China, Mongolia, Japan and Vietnam since 2012, with up to 45,000 metric tons of cargo delivered as of last year.



By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
