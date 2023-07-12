[Photo News] Hana-SKT startup accelerator

SK Telecom CEO Yoo Young-sang (center left) and Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (center right) attend the launch ceremony of the AI Lab for Startups, their joint startup accelerator program, at a Sparkplus co-working office in southern Seoul on Tuesday. The nation’s top telecom and financial firms have teamed up to nurture promising startups specialized in artificial intelligence as part of their strategic partnership signed last year. A total of 15 startups have been selected to relocate to the new facility and receive sales and networking consultations.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com