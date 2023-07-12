Bacardi Korea teams up with Daytona Entertainment for summer campaign

Artists Toil (left) and Skinny Brown of Daytona Entertainment pose for Bacardi's "Do What Moves You" campaign. (Bacardi Korea)

Bacardi Korea, the leading rum brand in South Korea, will be launching its "Do What Moves You" (DWMY) campaign in collaboration with artists Toil and Skinny Brown from record label Daytona Entertainment.

Marking the third DWMY campaign in Korea, this year’s campaign is targeted at the younger MZ audience -- an acronym for millennial and Generation Z -- who strive to express themselves confidently and unapologetically without being swayed by others' opinions.

The campaign will unfold under the concept of "Bacardi Label” and feature a special film, brand collaboration, concert and limited edition package.