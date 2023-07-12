Bacardi Korea teams up with Daytona Entertainment for summer campaign

Bacardi Korea, the leading rum brand in South Korea, will be launching its "Do What Moves You" (DWMY) campaign in collaboration with artists Toil and Skinny Brown from record label Daytona Entertainment.
Marking the third DWMY campaign in Korea, this year’s campaign is targeted at the younger MZ audience -- an acronym for millennial and Generation Z -- who strive to express themselves confidently and unapologetically without being swayed by others' opinions.
The campaign will unfold under the concept of "Bacardi Label” and feature a special film, brand collaboration, concert and limited edition package.
The film, titled "DWMY Brand Film" and starring Toil and Skinny Brown, will be released first and will convey a message of encouragement for people to pursue their true desires. It will be released on all music streaming platforms.
Bacardi will also unveil its "Bacardi X Opening Project" clothing collection in collaboration with the street fashion brand Opening Project. The collection is set to be released in mid-July on Musinsa, a popular online fashion retail platform.
A summer-themed limited edition product package has also been released to celebrate the campaign’s launch. It includes Bacardi's flagship drink, Bacardi Mojito, as well as an exclusive drink glass and LP coaster created in collaboration with Opening Project. It will be available for purchase both online and offline at large domestic supermarkets.
Bacardi will also host a DWMY party, which is scheduled for Aug. 12.
Bacardi, founded in Cuba in 1862, is a privately held premium rum brand with a portfolio of over 200 brands and labels. It is best known for its white rum and is sold in more than 170 countries worldwide.