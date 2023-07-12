 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
National

One missing, over 40 evacuated due to heavy rains

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 12, 2023 - 10:57       Updated : Jul 12, 2023 - 10:57
A stream in eastern Seoul is flooded due to heavy rains on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
A stream in eastern Seoul is flooded due to heavy rains on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

An elderly woman was reported missing and over 40 people were evacuated in heavy rains that swept across the country, officials said Wednesday.

The downpours lashed many parts of the country, including Seoul and Busan, on Tuesday and the rainfall persisted in the southern regions on Wednesday.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, heavy rain alerts had been issued for the southeastern and southwestern coastal regions.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 68-year-old woman went missing near a stream in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said. Firefighters and police continued their search for her on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, a 75-year-old man was found dead in a stream in Yeoju, about 60 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Authorities classified the incident as a safety accident rather than a casualty caused directly by the heavy rainfall.

A total of 52 people from 33 families were evacuated Tuesday in Seoul, Busan, Gwangju and North Gyeongsang Province. As of Wednesday morning, 42 people from 26 households had not yet returned to their homes.

The headquarters also reported temporary flooding of six houses in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, and Wonju, Gangwon Province, on Tuesday.

In Busan, seven vehicles were submerged, and 220 apartment units experienced a power outage. In Daegu, a 200-meter-long wall at a demolition site collapsed, damaging 29 vehicles.

In Seoul, a section of subway Line 1 temporarily halted operations for about 15 minutes on Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rain.

On Wednesday morning, 19 roads in Busan, Gyeonggi Province and other regions remained closed and access to trails across 17 national parks was also blocked. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114