 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
Finance

Seoul shares open lower ahead of key US inflation data

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 12, 2023 - 09:37       Updated : Jul 12, 2023 - 09:37
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened lower Wednesday, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors await key US inflation data and major firms' second-quarter earnings results.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 3.32 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,559.17 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6 percent.

Federal Reserve officials have said the US central bank will likely need to raise rates further this year to tame inflation. Investors await Wednesday's US consumer price index data to take a cue for future rate moves.

In Seoul, auto and energy stocks led declines.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 1.5 percent, leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. declined 1.7 percent, Hanjin KAL Corp., parent firm of national flag carrier Korean Air Co., shed 0.6 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution was down 2.9 percent.

Among gainers, market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.1 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 0.5 percent, and Hanwha Ocean Co., formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding Marine & Engineering Co., jumped 8.7 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,293.55 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 0.15 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114