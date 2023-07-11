Yoon, Norway PM discuss cooperation in renewable energy, defense

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) poses for a photo with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during their talks at the venue of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Tuesday and discussed bilateral cooperation in renewable energy and defense, among other sectors, the presidential office said.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit here, which brought together leaders from the 31 member states and other countries, including the four Asia-Pacific partner nations -- South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Yoon thanked Norway for its dispatch of a medical unit to South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, saying he hopes to expand cooperation in diverse sectors, such as new and renewable energies and defense, according to his office.

Store responded that Norway hopes for active cooperation in the areas of offshore wind power, hydrogen energy and carbon capture technology, and also hopes to look for ways to increase cooperation in the defense sector where South Korea holds a competitive edge.

Yoon stressed the need for a united response from the international community to North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats.

Store said Norway will draw on its experience as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council in 2021-22 and chair of the UN North Korea sanctions committee to work closely with South Korea and fulfill its responsibility to the international community.

The two leaders also agreed to actively participate in international efforts to end the war and restore peace in Ukraine while also agreeing to continue cooperation on international issues, such as Arctic research and infectious disease response.

Meanwhile, Yoon sought Norway's support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to its southeastern city of Busan, his office said. (Yonhap)