National

Man jailed over fradulent Buddhist temple sale

By Moon Ki Hoon
Published : Jul 11, 2023 - 11:50       Updated : Jul 11, 2023 - 11:50

(Herald DB)
(Herald DB)

A man in his 20s has been sentenced to an 18-month jail term for defrauding his employer with a false property sale.

The man, a part-time worker at a PC bang, duped his employer that he would sell him a temple, a property purportedly inherited from his grandfather. He defrauded his boss of nearly $100,000 over 16 instances. The property, however, was unregistered, and had multiple inheritors, meaning he had no sole right to sell it.

The man also stole the pin number of his employer's mother's bank account, unlawfully acquiring approximately 11.4 million won ($9,600), court documents showed.

This fraud and identity theft violated employer-employee trust and resulted in a substantial financial loss for the victim, a loss that yet remains uncompensated, the court said in its ruling.



By Moon Ki Hoon (kihoon96@heraldcorp.com)
