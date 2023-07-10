[New on the scene] Kang Tae-ju on giving 100 percent for acting roles

After rookie actor Kang Tae-ju beat 1,980 candidates to land one of the main roles in the action noir flick "The Childe," all he could think about was being able to deliver a stellar performance for his first-ever film project.

“It was important for me fulfill my duty. There were so many things that I had to complete in a short period of time, so there was no time to worry (about how to do well) but to focus on what was in front of me,” the 28-year-old actor told The Korea Herald in an interview, recalling his experience after being cast in director Park Hoon-jung’s latest work.

Kang played the role of Marco, a Korean-Filipino boxer who is chased in Seoul by mysterious killer Gwi Gong-ja (Kim Seon-ho) from the Philippines to Seoul. The film hit local theaters on June 21.

He steeled himself for the tough shoots ahead, reminding himself not to cry, he said.

“When I’m given a role to act, I believe it’s my duty to give my 100 percent. So even if I get scolded from the director (for not acting well), I told myself not to cry and to not get hurt because that feeling should not be the priority when acting,” Kang said in the interview in Seoul on June 22.

Many of the scenes were physically demanding, he said.

“I had to run a lot, like a lot. Not only did I shoot the running scenes all at once, there were some scenes in which I had to look exhausted, having being chased for 3 to 5 kilometers," Kang said.

"So I thought a lot about how to run and how to show Marco getting worn out after a chase,” Kang added. Park gave him specific directions like telling him “in this scene think about Marco running after getting shot at.”