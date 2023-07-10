 Back To Top
National

Man taken into custody in Go murder case

By Moon Ki Hoon
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 16:31       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 16:31
(123rf)
(123rf)

Jeju Seogwipo Police arrested a man in his 60s who is suspected of stabbing his friend to death during a Go game on Saturday night.

The two men, both unidentified, were reportedly drinking and playing Go when a dispute allegedly broke out, leading to the stabbing at around 11 p.m. The victim, in his 50s, died of multiple stab wounds.

Local police responded to the scene early Sunday and recovered the murder weapon. The suspect was apprehended at around 12:30 p.m.

The suspect reportedly denied the accusation, claiming he woke up and discovered the victim dead.

The police have filed for an arrest warrant.



By Moon Ki Hoon (kihoon96@heraldcorp.com)
