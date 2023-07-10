Korean, Japanese opposition to join to protest water release plan

Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Ju Cheol-hyeon (third from left, front row) delivers a speech as they staged a protest with Japanese activists in front of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office in Tokyo on Monday. (Yonhap)

Lawmakers from South Korea's opposition flew to Japan on Monday to join forces with their Japanese counterparts in a show of protest against Tokyo's plan to dispose of some 1.33 million metric tons of radioactive wastewater accumulated and stored in the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

On Tuesday, 11 lawmakers of the liberal opposition bloc -- nine from the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea and two independent lawmakers -- will issue a joint statement with a bipartisan anti-nuclear Japanese group of lawmakers advocating zero nuclear power and a renewable energy transition. The Korean group will also include three other opposition party members from the party's farmers and fishers committee, and four fishers.

This action will be part of their three-day visit to Japan that kicked off Monday morning, as the group labeled the latest report on the safety of Japan's "treated" wastewater from the International Atomic Energy Agency as "lacking scientific grounds."

"(The IAEA) never took other options than the wastewater discharge into the ocean into account, and there was no content related to the accumulation of radioactive materials in the human body nor about damage to the ecosystem at all in the report," Rep. Kim Seung-nam of the Democratic Party, a member of the group, said in a statement before the group departed from Seoul's Gimpo Airport.

"We will strengthen our solidarity with Japanese lawmakers, experts and civic groups to oppose the wastewater release plan and work to spread dissenting opinions in Korea about the plan. ... The wastewater release plan must be held off until the safety of the plan is guaranteed."

The Korean group on their first day of the trip held a protest in front of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office with Japanese activists.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the group is poised to hold a press briefing for foreign correspondents based in Japan to explain its stance on the radioactive wastewater, then march through the streets to protest the discharge of the wastewater into the sea.

Another Democratic Party lawmaker, Rep. Jung Chung-rae, argued that Japan's burial of wastewater on its own soil would have been a more desirable option to dispose of the water, in a regular party meeting Monday. This remark came at the National Assembly against an image backdrop that included a statue of Adm. Yi Sun-sin, a historical figure who led naval victories to contain Japan in its invasions of Korea in the 1590s.

Veteran lawmaker of the Democratic Party Rep. Woo Won-shik was hospitalized Monday after holding a hunger strike for more than two weeks to protest the Japanese government's plan.