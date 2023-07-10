 Back To Top
Business

LS Cable unveils world’s thinnest network cable

By Song Jung-hyun
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 15:44       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 15:44
LS Cable & System's latest ultra-slim Cat6a LAN cable (LS C&S)
South Korean cable maker LS Cable & System said Monday that it has released an ultra-slim 10 gigabytes per second local area network cable.

Also known as Cat6a LAN cable, the external diameter of this latest cable stands at 6 mm, making it the thinnest LAN cable in the world.

It is approximately 20 percent thinner than other widely used LAN cables with an average diameter of 7.2 mm.

The latest development comes amid intensifying competition among the industry's leading companies to reduce cable size to enhance the amount of data transmission.

Typically, hundreds of LAN cables are installed inside building walls and ceilings for data transmission. Reducing the diameter enables more cables to be installed, which enhances data transmission capacity.

Using this latest product can increase the number of LAN cables installed in buildings by over 20 percent, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, the company is ramping up its marketing efforts on locations with mass data usage, including international data centers, banks, securities companies, semiconductor factories, smart buildings and elsewhere.

Particularly, the company seeks to expand its presence in the US market, which accounts for more than 40 percent of the global LAN cable market.

“With the launch of this high value-added product, we are planning to make even greater efforts to expand our presence in the US market, which has traditionally accounted for a significant proportion of our sales,” said Lee Dong-wook, head of the communication business.

The US market has seen rapid growth recently as big tech companies have been investing in cloud, metaverse and big data technologies alongside increasing plant construction.

Recently, the South Korean cable maker has also enhanced its communication business by securing optical fiber cable source technology and acquiring a stake in the submarine optical cable construction company KT Submarine.



By Song Jung-hyun (junghyun792@heraldcorp.com)
