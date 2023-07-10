EcoPro shares fly high on battery frenzy

Shares of South Korean battery materials firm EcoPro rose to over 1 million won ($766.58) during trading hours Monday, surpassing a significant bar for a stock listed on Kosdaq.

The stock price of EcoPro hit 1.01 million won Monday, higher than its previous closing price of 988,000 won. It fell back to 997,000 won as of 1:28 p.m. later in the day, bringing the market cap to 26.41 trillion won.

EcoPro share prices have risen sharply, showing an 822 percent jump from 110,000 won on Jan. 2. The share prices have reached nearly double the target stock price of 425,000 won, an average of figures suggested by local brokerage firms.

With sharply rising prices, brokerage houses have not released new reports on the EcoPro shares. In May, when EcoPro shares were recording new highs backed by a retail investor frenzy, some securities firms suggested the shares were overheated. Though the prices fell slightly when the reports were issued, they rebounded and are continuing to rise.

Like the EcoPro stocks, shares of EcoPro BM and EcoPro HN, the firm’s affiliates, recorded an increase. EcoPro BM was trading at 293,500 won as of 1:28 p.m., up from the previous closing price of 280,000 won, while EcoPro HN was trading at 62,500 won, slightly higher than the previous price of 62,300 won.

The jump in the share prices of the EcoPro group stem from the positive outlook for the battery industry, the market deemed. Tesla's second-quarter production and delivery figures released earlier this month showed its deliveries are up 83 percent compared to last year’s second quarter.

Another reason behind the price jump is suspected to stem from a short squeeze -- a rapid increase in the price of a stock as short sellers bail out to cut their losses.

As of Wednesday, the short interest of EcoPro, meaning the number of shares that have been sold short and remain outstanding, is 1.23 trillion won, 4.92 percent of the firm's total market value.