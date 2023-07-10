 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Seoul city sign MOU for house repair projects

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 14:04       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 14:04
Hong Kyung-seon, chairman of KHA’s Seoul branch, Jung Won-ju, chairman of Daewoo E&C and KHA, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Yoon Hyung-ju, chairman of Habitat for Humanity Korea pose for a picture at the City Hall in central Seoul on Monday after signing an agreement to help repair houses in vulnerable areas. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
Hong Kyung-seon, chairman of KHA’s Seoul branch, Jung Won-ju, chairman of Daewoo E&C and KHA, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Yoon Hyung-ju, chairman of Habitat for Humanity Korea pose for a picture at the City Hall in central Seoul on Monday after signing an agreement to help repair houses in vulnerable areas. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday that it had signed an agreement with the Korea Housing Association, Daewoo E&C and Habitat for Humanity Korea to team up to help repair houses in vulnerable residential areas.

Under the partnership, the city government will provide administrative support and recommend houses that need improved habitat environments, while the KHA and Daewoo E&C will financially aid the home repair services. Habitat for Humanity Korea will be in charge of overseeing the housing project and reporting the results.

The metropolitan government said that some 50 houses would be able to benefit from the new project.

“This could be a new model of housing welfare that embraces residents residing in vulnerable areas. The city will closely work with Daewoo E&C, Habitat for Humanity Korea and KHA for the project,” said Han Byeong-yong, head of the city government’s housing policy bureau, via a press release.

Jung Won-ju, chairman of Daewoo E&C and KHA, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Yoon Hyung-ju, chairman of Habitat for Humanity Korea attended the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony, according to the city office.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114