Seoul city sign MOU for house repair projects

Hong Kyung-seon, chairman of KHA’s Seoul branch, Jung Won-ju, chairman of Daewoo E&C and KHA, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Yoon Hyung-ju, chairman of Habitat for Humanity Korea pose for a picture at the City Hall in central Seoul on Monday after signing an agreement to help repair houses in vulnerable areas. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday that it had signed an agreement with the Korea Housing Association, Daewoo E&C and Habitat for Humanity Korea to team up to help repair houses in vulnerable residential areas.

Under the partnership, the city government will provide administrative support and recommend houses that need improved habitat environments, while the KHA and Daewoo E&C will financially aid the home repair services. Habitat for Humanity Korea will be in charge of overseeing the housing project and reporting the results.

The metropolitan government said that some 50 houses would be able to benefit from the new project.

“This could be a new model of housing welfare that embraces residents residing in vulnerable areas. The city will closely work with Daewoo E&C, Habitat for Humanity Korea and KHA for the project,” said Han Byeong-yong, head of the city government’s housing policy bureau, via a press release.

Jung Won-ju, chairman of Daewoo E&C and KHA, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Yoon Hyung-ju, chairman of Habitat for Humanity Korea attended the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony, according to the city office.