Business

T'way Air to open Daegu-Mongolia route this month

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 10:37       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 10:37
This photo shows its A330-300 chartered planes at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (T'way Air)
This photo shows its A330-300 chartered planes at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (T'way Air)

T'way Air, a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Monday it will open a Daegu-Mongolia route later this month as travel demand rebounds after three years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

T'way Air plans to provide two flights a week on the Daegu-Ulaanbaatar route starting from July 28, the company said in a statement.

In July last year, the budget carrier opened its Incheon-Ulaanbaatar route to preemptively absorb travel demand amid the pandemic.

T'way Air has 29 chartered passenger jets -- three A330-300s, two B737-8s and 24 B737-800s -- to offer flights mainly on routes to Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Guam, Saipan, Mongolia and the Philippines.

The company plans to add two B737-800 chartered planes to its fleet within this year. (Yonhap)

