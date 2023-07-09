 Back To Top
National

Mandatory price labels mulled for Myeong-dong street vendors

By Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Jul 9, 2023 - 16:55       Updated : Jul 9, 2023 - 16:55
Tourists visit food stalls in Myeong-dong in May. (Yonhap)

Street vendors in Myeong-dong, one of Seoul's main tourist districts, could be forced to label their prices following complaints of overcharging, Jung-gu District Office said Sunday.

According to the district office, a considerable number of vendors in Myeong-dong do not display their prices, making it difficult for consumers to compare costs without making direct inquiries. The proposed system aims to enhance transparency by obligating all vendors to display their prices prominently.

The district administration also intends to crack down on street vendors who violate business hours and illegally store their carts and other equipment on streets or public land.

The district also outlined plans to collaborate with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to inspect businesses for overcharging, illegal accommodation and trademark infringement.

The return of foreign tourists to Myeong-dong after the easing of COVID-19 measures, has reportedly led to an surge in prices. For example, citizens have reported that stores in the area are charging 5,000 won for three dumplings or for fish-shaped snacks called "bungeoppang," and 12,000 won for grilled squid — criticizing them as excessive even in the light of recent inflation.



By Moon Joon-hyun (mjh@heraldcorp.com)
