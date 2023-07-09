 Back To Top
National

Brace for weeklong rainy spell

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 9, 2023 - 14:38       Updated : Jul 9, 2023 - 14:38
(Yonhap)
Expect periods of moderate or heavy rain throughout the week, as rain clouds are likely to hang over South Korea in the start of what is forecast to be a particularly wet summer, the weather agency said Sunday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the storm systems that drenched much of the country Sunday will stay in place through Monday, before making way for a new stationary low-pressure system that will wreak havoc on the peninsula.

On Sunday, heavy rain advisories were issued for Seoul, northern Gyeonggi Province, and the northwest region of Gangwon Province, where hourly precipitation of up to 40 millimeters fell, in some places, accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, a new stationary front will form over the peninsula to drop more rain in the already-drenched regions.

KMA officials said from Thursday on, a "long and narrow" stationary front will move up and down, bringing with it torrential rains until July 17. Its rainy effect will reach most of the country, excluding Jeju, for one or two days.

Forecasts regarding the intensity, timing and location of rainfall may change, depending on factors like the state of the Tibet High and the North Pacific High, the KMA added.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
