Police begin crackdown on motorcycles on sidewalks

The police have taken action to address the increasing number of pedestrian accidents involving two-wheeled vehicles, especially motorcycles.

The National Police Agency has recently announced their plan to designate a specific day in each region dedicated to enhancing two-wheeled vehicle safety. This initiative aims to crack down on two-wheeled vehicles driving on sidewalks and crosswalks, particularly in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

Their focus is on eradicating the motorcycles' use of sidewalks and crosswalks.

According to the latest data from the Korea Highway Traffic Authority, there has been a surge in accidents involving two-wheeled vehicles colliding with pedestrians while navigating sidewalks or crosswalks.

The statistics reveal a steady increase, from 1,690 in 2018 to 1,846 last year.

The police plan to use enforcement cameras to crack down on rule breakers. The number of locations where these devices are used will be increased from the current three to 28.