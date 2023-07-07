 Back To Top
National

Landslide hits taxi in Jeongeup, but driver escapes unhurt

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2023 - 10:52       Updated : Jul 7, 2023 - 10:52
A landslide hits a passing taxi on Thursday in the southwestern city of Jeongeup, 180 kilometers of Seoul, with police controlling the area on Friday. (Yonhap)
A landslide hits a passing taxi on Thursday in the southwestern city of Jeongeup, 180 kilometers of Seoul, with police controlling the area on Friday. (Yonhap)

Soil and rocks swept down a hillside onto a road in the southwestern city of Jeongeup on Thursday night and struck a passing taxi, but the driver escaped unhurt, fire authorities said Friday.

The taxi was passing Local Highway 29 in Jeongeup, 180 kilometers southwest of Seoul, when rocks, earth and sand slid down from the hill near a reservoir at 11:50 p.m. onto about a 100-meter section of the road, according to fire authorities.

The taxi was hit by the landslide, but the driver fled for safety and was unharmed, they said.

The landslide caused the highway linking Boseong in South Jeolla Province to Seosan in South Chungcheong Province to be closed to traffic, and the town nearby suffered a power outage for some time.

Local officials said there is little chance of other injuries, with the security camera in the road only showing the taxi passing by at the time. The restoration work will begin as soon as the safety of the workers is secured, they said. (Yonhap)

