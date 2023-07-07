 Back To Top
Business

Jin Air to open Incheon-Nagoya route in Sept.

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2023 - 10:19       Updated : Jul 7, 2023 - 10:19
This photo shows a B777-200ER. (Jin Air Co.,)
This photo shows a B777-200ER. (Jin Air Co.,)

Jin Air Co., the low-cost carrier unit of Korean Air Co., said Friday it will open the Incheon-Nagoya route in September on growing travel demand to Japan.

Jin Air plans to provide two flights a day on the Nagoya route from Sept. 15, the company said in a statement.

The budget carrier currently offers flights to seven Japanese cities from Incheon and the southeastern port city of Busan.

Jin Air swung to a net profit of 60 billion won ($45 million) in the January-March quarter from a net loss of 31 billion won a year earlier.

Resumed flights on existing international routes to Southeast Asia and Japan, and new routes to Okinawa, Sapporo and Nha Trang helped the company make a turnaround in the first quarter.

Jin Air also shifted to an operating profit of 84.9 billion won in the March quarter from an operating loss of 46.4 billion won a year ago. Sales more than quintupled to 352.5 billion won from 67.5 billion won.

The company plans to focus on further diversifying routes and securing its workforce amid a global economic slowdown in the coming quarters.

It operates 23 international routes and 13 domestic ones with a fleet of 27 planes, consisting of 23 B737s and four B777-200ERs. (Yonhap)

