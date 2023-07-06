 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jul 7, 2023 - 09:15       Updated : Jul 7, 2023 - 09:15

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

(US)

Opened June 28

Adventure/Action

Directed by Danial Rifky

The legendary archaeologist Indiana Jones returns, and welcoming him back are his goddaughter Helena and Jurgen Voller, a former Nazi who now works for NASA. Jones heads for another adventure to retrieve a dial that can change history.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

(US)

Opened June 21

Animation

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos

The Multiverse opens up in front of Spider-Man, where he discovers Spider Society, consisting of a variety of Spider-People. These heroes conflict when faced with a new threat, resulting in Spider-Man having to strive on his own to save those he loves.

“Elemental”

(US)

Opened June 14

Animation

Directed by Peter Sohn

Four different anthropomorphic elements -- fire, water, land and air -- live in Element City. A witty, passionate young woman in the fire element family, Ember, changes the way she sees life after encountering a go-with-the-flow guy, water element Wade Ripple.

“The Roundup: No Way Out”

(South Korea)

Opened May 31

Action

Directed by Lee Sang-yong

The third installment of the Korean action franchise returns with a detective named Ma Seok-do (Don Lee) joining a new squad, where he investigates a case involving a synthetic drug and a gang.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
