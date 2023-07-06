Seoul city announces competition to redesign Jamsu Bridge as pedestrian-only

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is looking to transform Jamsu Bridge, a submersible bridge connecting Yongsan and Seocho, into the first pedestrian-only Han River bridge and a new leisure and cultural space.

Announcing the plan in a press release on Thursday, the city government said it will hold an international design competition to redesign the bridge, with the hope of completing the project by 2026. The contest is a part of the Great Han River Project of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to enhance the convenience and attractiveness of the Han River while respecting its natural ecology.

The city’s plan to pedestrianize the Jamsu Bridge dates back to 2008 when Oh was serving his first mayoral term. The plan then resurfaced after the mayor was re-elected for his fourth term in 2021. At that time, despite concerns of increased Banpo Bridge traffic and flooding of the Jamsu Bridge, the Seoul city government had argued an optimized traffic system could manage these issues. But the plan was rejected by the city council.

In Oh's latest attempt this year, the city council again voiced concerns over potential flood damage and safety issues. But Hong Sun-ki, an official from the city government's urban planning department, said that safety and flood mitigation measures, in collaboration with the Han River Basin Environment Agency, would be integrated into the plans.

Designers around the globe are expected to propose innovative redesigns for Jamsu Bridge, considering its unique aspects like its proximity to the river surface accentuated by Banpo Bridge's shade and shelter, according to the Seoul city government.

Constructed in 1976 before the Banpo Bridge, which sits on top of the Jamsu Bridge as a second story, its low and submersible design was meant to serve dual purposes of ensuring the swift transport of military equipment during emergencies and controlling the river's flow speed during flooding. Due to its accessibility from pedestrian roads and the river's cycling path, it is heavily used by bike riders and people walking in adjacent Banpo Han River Park.

Since 2022, Seoul has made Jamsu Bridge pedestrian-only periodically, hosting events on it such as the car-free Pitter-Patter Festival and Louis Vuitton's 2023 Pre-fall fashion show, and officials stated in the press release that public support for these events was strong.

Design submissions for the new Jamsu Bridge competition are open from July 7 to Aug. 29, with jury review results to be announced on Sept. 13.