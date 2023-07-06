 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

Mother detained for burying 1-day-old baby girl in family vegetable garden

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 6, 2023 - 13:08       Updated : Jul 6, 2023 - 14:22
The vegetable garden where a woman is suspected of illegally burying her child is cordoned off on Thursday. (Yonhap)
The vegetable garden where a woman is suspected of illegally burying her child is cordoned off on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A mother has been put under emergency detention on charges of secretly burying her 1-day-old baby girl in a family vegetable garden after she died in the western city of Incheon, police said Thursday.

The woman in her 40s, who was detained Wednesday on charges of abandonment of a corpse, told police that her newborn died a day after she was born in August 2016 at a hospital in Incheon and she abandoned the body in a garden in Gimpo, just north of Incheon.

She also told police that she buried the baby without a funeral as the baby died shortly after birth. Her arrest came about a month before the expiration of the seven-year statute of limitations for body abandonment.

It was unclear why the baby died.

The case was revealed after police received reports of undocumented baby cases by the city government and conducted an investigation into them.

Police plan to expand their investigation into the exact cause of the baby's death by questioning the suspect and her ex-husband, while considering applying a murder charge against the mother if criminal suspicions are found.

In a separate case revealed Thursday, police in Yongin, south of Seoul, also arrested the father of a newborn on charges of killing the baby and burying the body in 2015.

Further details were not immediately available.

A nationwide campaign under way to confirm the well-being of more than 2,000 undocumented babies born since 2015 has led to the exposure of a string of child abuse cases in the country.

Police said Wednesday they are investigating 400 unregistered baby cases, with 15 babies confirmed dead so far, warning the number is expected to keep rising. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114