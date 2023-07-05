 Back To Top
Business

Proptech startup Urbanbase wins patent dispute

By Song Jung-hyun
Published : Jul 5, 2023 - 17:05       Updated : Jul 5, 2023 - 17:05
The company's official logo (Urbanbase)
The company's official logo (Urbanbase)

South Korean proptech startup Urbanbase said Wednesday it has won a patent dispute against its local rival Archidraw.

Putting an end to their two-year legal battle, a Seoul patent court recently ruled in favor of Urbanbase, invalidating all patents previously registered by Archidraw.

Urbanbase is an artificial intelligence-based tech firm equipped with 3D interior simulation and high-resolution 8K rendering technologies. It offers comprehensive furnishing services for both individual and corporate clients.

The company filed a lawsuit in 2021, alleging that Archidraw had violated its patented technology which automatically generates 3D modeling based on two-dimensional drawings.

The Korean Intellectual Property Trial and Appeal Board concluded that Archidraw’s 16 technologies lacked novelty and essential elements to be considered “exclusive” in the market.

“Claiming a patent based on prior art is a grave deception of customers and investors that violates corporate ethics,” an Urbanbase official said.

“We hope for fairer competition to expand the whole proptech market together.”

With the legal victory, Urbanbase seeks to expand its presence in the burgeoning proptech market through its differentiated interior design services that encompass both online and offline platforms.

The company added it aims to lead metaverse innovation based on its 70 patented technologies.



By Song Jung-hyun (junghyun792@heraldcorp.com)
