Korean Air boosts ESG efforts

South Korea’s flag carrier Korean Air attracted the attention of the global airline industry during the annual gathering of the International Air Transport Association held in Istanbul last month, during which it shared its enhanced efforts for more sustainable management.

Korean Air said it has focused on environmental, sustainable and governance management since 2021, and the same year also released its own ESG report.

“Environmental issues, such as global warming, climate change and environmental degradation have been countlessly addressed but are no longer issues that can be addressed in the distant future,” said Hanjin Group Chairman Walter Cho in a press release.

“Rather, they are immediate challenges that our generation must face.”

During the IATA gathering, Korean Air announced that the firm plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To achieve this goal, the airline has been using eco-friendly aviation fuel, also known as Sustainable Aviation Fuel or SAF.

SAF is a type of jet fuel made from eco-friendly resources, such as animal and vegetable oils, algae and municipal waste gas rather than traditional resources like petroleum and coal. It is two to five times more expensive than traditional jet fuel being used, but can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 percent.