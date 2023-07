An official sorts dollar bundles at a Hana Bank branch in Seoul, Wednesday. As the US dollar weakens, Korea's foreign reserves amounted to $421.45 billion as of end-June, up $470 million from the previous month. The dollar's fall boosted the converted value of holdings denominated in other currencies such as the euro and pound. Financial institutions' foreign currency holdings also went up, the Bank of Korea explained.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com