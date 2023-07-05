Science should dictate planned release of Japan's Fukushima treated radioactive water: State Dept.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks about its review of Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power station into the sea during a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The US State Department expressed its support Tuesday for the planned release of treated wastewater from Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, insisting "science should dictate" the planned release.

A department spokesperson also emphasized that Japan's plan has been reviewed and supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The reaction comes after an IAEA task force concluded that Japan's planned release of treated water from the nuclear power plant in Fukushima meets international standards.

"Japan has been open and transparent in its management of the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident," the spokesperson said when asked to comment on the outcome of the IAEA review.

"As Japan considers releasing some of the treated water from the plant's water storage tanks into the Pacific Ocean, science should dictate judgments about the release of the treated water," the spokesperson added, asking not to be identified.

After a two-year review, the IAEA task force concluded that the planned discharge of treated water from the Fukushima plant would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.

Many people, however, fear that radioactive wastewater may cause serious long-term consequences even after treatment, while some even argue that the IAEA task force may have failed to independently verify the safety of the Fukushima water.

The State Department spokesperson said the US appreciates the work of the IAEA task force for its "continued efforts to impartially and factually review and report on Japan's plans for the release of the treated water."

"The task force assessed the plans for the release of treated water against IAEA nuclear safety standards, which it developed in consultation with all IAEA member states, including many small island developing states, and which reflect international consensus on what constitutes a high level of safety for protecting people and the environment from harmful effects of ionizing radiation," the spokesperson added.

"We understand Japan has also consulted scientists and partners from across the Indo-Pacific region on its plans." (Yonhap)