 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul shares end lower on profit-taking

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 4, 2023 - 16:11       Updated : Jul 4, 2023 - 16:11
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors sought to cash in recent gains. The local currency rose against the US dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index sank 9.16 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 2,593.31. Trading volume was moderate at 662.9 million shares worth 9.02 trillion won ($6.93 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 586 to 292.

Foreigners and institutions sold off a net 345.4 billion won worth of stocks, while retail investors bought 304.5 billion won.

On Monday, the Kospi rallied almost 1.5 percent, boosted by strong tech companies that tracked US peers and signs of inflation cooling in the US economy.

"The Kospi moved to digest the steep rise the previous day without particular market momentum," a Daishin Securities Co. analyst said.

Battery shares retreated, with industry leader LG Energy Solution losing 0.7 percent and its smaller rival Samsung SDI going down 0.84 percent. Leading chemical producer LG Chem slid more than 1.5 percent.

IT stocks lost ground. Internet portal operator Naver fell 0.32 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, plunged more than 2 percent.

The financial sector also closed in the red.

KB Financial Group, Shinhan Financial Group and Hana Financial Group declined 0.51 percent, 1.16 percent and 1.62 percent, respectively.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics remained flat at 73,000 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix inched up 0.26 percent.

Auto stocks were mixed, with top automaker Hyundai Motor down 0.24 percent and its affiliate Kia rising 0.45 percent.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shot up more than 3.3 percent after it won billions of dollars worth of orders to build a floating production unit and other vessels.

Entertainment stocks also gained ground on expectations of an earnings surprise for the second quarter. Hybe, the entertainment agency behind BTS, jumped more than 2.3 percent.

The local currency ended at 1,301.4 won against the greenback, up 9.7 won from Monday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114