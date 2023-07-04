Five Guys sells 15,000 burgers in 1st week in Seoul

South Korea’s first Five Guys burger restaurant located in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, sold around 15,000 burgers during its first week, according to FG Korea, a food subsidiary of Hanwha Galleria, Tuesday. On average, Five Guys sold more than 2,000 burgers a day and up to 200 burgers an hour.

Customers from various regions across Korea came to eat at Five Guys, including Seoul, Gyeonggi, Daejeon, Daegu and Busan, the company said. There were even some that flew to Korea from Japan, which doesn’t have any active Five Guys branches.

“Although it was raining last week due to the rainy season, we had customers doing ‘open runs’ every day,” an FG Korea official said. An "open run" is a Konglish term referring to when customers rush into stores as soon as they open to buy something. FG Korea expects this phenomenon to continue for the foreseeable future.