Psy concertgoers spark online rage over public etiquette

Subway train seats are seen left wet after being used by Psy concert attendees. (Online community)

Attendees of a Psy concert were taking flak online Monday for soaking Seoul subways after enjoying the Korean singer-songwriter's summer concert, known for its water bomb spectacle.

Psy held his iconic annual summer concert, "Psy Summer Swag 2023," from Friday to Sunday in Seoul. Attendees were provided with raincoats and waterproof plastic bags for their convenience.

The concert organizer recommended that attendees wear raincoats to keep themselves warm on the way back home.

However, some concertgoers who had worn raincoats during the concert took the subway still dripping wet, triggering online controversy over their inconsiderate behavior in public spaces.

An online community comment expressed frustration, showing a photo with wet seats and aisles of a subway train with the comment: "The Psy concert has turned Line 2 of the subway into a flooded area."

Other critical comments followed, with many questioning the concertgoers' sense of public etiquette, such as occupying priority seating while soaking wet. Other individuals also questioned why they did not remove their wet raincoats before entering the subway.

Last summer, the water-drenched concerts sparked a different kind of controversy during the nation's severe drought. Some voiced concerns over excessive water use, as each summer concert required 300 tons of water.

The Psy summer concert took place at Olympic Stadium in the Jamsil Sports Complex, located in Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul, attracting an average of 35,000 people each day.

The concert continues its nationwide tour through Aug. 27.