Starbucks Korea said Tuesday that its third drink developed with the Korean Commission for Corporate Partnership and the national cooperative association of cafe owners, named the Okcheon Sweet Pumpkin Latte, will go on sale at 150 cafes owned by small business owners across the nation. The drink is the specialty coffee chain’s third attempt at launching unique beverage recipes using locally sourced ingredients in a bid to ramp up its contribution to the local economy.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com