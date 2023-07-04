 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Sports

Kia Tigers release pitcher Medina

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 4, 2023 - 10:42       Updated : Jul 4, 2023 - 10:42
(Kia Tigers)
(Kia Tigers)

The slumping South Korean baseball club Kia Tigers announced Tuesday they've released pitcher Adonis Medina.

The Tigers asked the Korea Baseball Organization to place the Dominican right-hander on waivers and said they will soon name his replacement in the rotation.

Medina signed with the Tigers during the offseason but had a disappointing 2-6 record with a 6.05 ERA in 12 starts. He was removed from the active roster after allowing three runs on two hits and three walks in two innings against the Hanwha Eagles on June 21, and hadn't pitched for the KBO club since.

In 58 innings, Medina surrendered 64 hits, including six home runs, and 29 walks, while striking out only 36.

The Tigers enter the new week of action in ninth place among 10 clubs at 30-38-1 (wins-losses-ties), with just three wins in their past 10 games.

The Tigers are reportedly interested in Venezuelan right-hander Mario Sanchez, who has been pitching for the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions in the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. CPBL Stats, a website providing Taiwan baseball news in English, said Sunday that the Tigers had purchased Sanchez's contract from the Uni-Lions.

Sanchez, 28, leads the CPBL with a 1.44 ERA and is tied for the league lead with eight wins, joined by former Tigers pitcher Drew Gagnon. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114