 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
Finance

Seoul shares open tad higher amid eased inflation woes

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 4, 2023 - 09:46       Updated : Jul 4, 2023 - 09:46

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened a tad higher Tuesday, driven by tech heavyweights and signs of easing inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 4.13 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,606.6 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

All US stock indexes finished higher Monday ahead of a one-day close for the Independence Day holiday amid signs of moderating inflation. Tesla Inc. advanced 6.9 percent on record quarterly sales.

South Korea also saw its consumer price growth slow for the fifth straight month in June, falling below 3 percent for the first time in 21 months.

In Seoul, most large-cap shares gained ground.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.41 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix edged up 0.17 percent.

Top automaker Kia advanced 1.47 percent, steelmaker Posco Future M went up 0.68 percent and LG Electronics jumped 4.09 percent.

Leading energy company SK Innovation climbed 3.12 percent.

Top battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.7 percent, and leading chemical producer LG Chem slid 0.87 percent. Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, also retreated 0.78 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,304.3 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 3.7 won from Monday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114