 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
LG그룹
National

Yoon asks new vice ministers to 'ruthlessly' fight 'cartels with vested interests'

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 3, 2023 - 20:27       Updated : Jul 3, 2023 - 20:27
President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) poses for a photo with newly appointed vice ministers after presenting them with certificates of appointment at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) poses for a photo with newly appointed vice ministers after presenting them with certificates of appointment at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed newly appointed vice ministers Monday to "ruthlessly" fight against "cartels with vested interests," his spokesperson said, referring to corruption among public officials.

Yoon gave the instruction during lunch with 13 new vice minister-level officials after presenting them with certificates of appointment, according to Lee Do-woon.

"Fight ruthlessly against cartels with vested interests," Yoon was quoted as saying, repeating a mission he gave to several presidential secretaries last week after they were nominated as vice ministers.

"Our government is an anti-cartel government," he said. "What topples a democratic society from the outside is totalitarianism and socialism, but what topples it from the inside is corrupt cartels."

Yoon called on the new vice ministers to be loyal to the spirit of the Constitution, saying both domestic and foreign affairs should be conducted in the spirit of the liberal democratic Constitution.

"Be loyal to the state, the nation and the constitutional system," he said. "I am not saying you should switch horses, but that you should ride your horses properly in the spirit of the Constitution."

Yoon further asked the vice ministers to carry out accurate assessments of public officials' work performances, saying personnel evaluations are the most important part of any government or business organization.

The new vice ministers include Jang Mi-ran, an Olympic weightlifting gold medalist, who was appointed second vice minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Second Vice Foreign Minister Oh Young-ju and Vice Unification Minister Moon Seoung-hyun. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114