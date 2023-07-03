Unidentified female body found in Seoul's Seokchon lake

The authorities are trying to identify the body of a woman found in Seokchon Lake in Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul, police said Monday.

According to the Songpa Fire Station, a Lotte World theme park worker noticed a body floating in the western part of the lake at 8:18 a.m. This worker was reportedly conducting an inspection near the entrance of Magic Island, the outdoor theme park within Lotte World.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., the fire department retrieved the body from the lake and handed the case over to the police for further investigation. The fire authorities estimated that the body is that of a woman in her 20s or 30s.

The police stated that there were no indications of criminal activity surrounding the body. An investigation into the woman's identity and the cause of her death will be initiated once the autopsy results are available.

The lake has an average depth of 4.5 meters and covers an area of 217,850 square meters.