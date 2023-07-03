 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

S. Korea shows signs of recovery in major economic indicators: Choo

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 3, 2023 - 09:39       Updated : Jul 3, 2023 - 09:39
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho during a meeting with economy-related ministers in Seoul on June 26 (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho during a meeting with economy-related ministers in Seoul on June 26 (Ministry of Economy and Finance)

South Korea will make efforts to promptly achieve a rebound in its economy as the country is showing signs of recovery in key indicators, including industrial output and exports, the finance minister said Monday.

The remark came after the government's data showed Asia's No. 4 economy's industrial output rose 1.3 percent in May from a month earlier, with retail sales and facility investment gaining ground as well.

South Korea reported a trade surplus in June for the first time in 16 months, although its outbound shipments fell for the ninth consecutive month due mainly to weak demand for semiconductors.

"While downward risks on the South Korean economy have been easing recently, there are still uncertainties, including the possible delay in the recovery of the Chinese economy and the chip industry," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said during a Cabinet meeting.

Exports of semiconductors, the country's key export item, sank 28 percent on falling demand and a drop in chip prices.

Choo also noted that the country needs to stay vigilant on external uncertainties, including those from the global financial market.

"The government will stay alert and spare no efforts to have the recent positive trend in the economy promptly lead to a rebound in the South Korean economy and the stability in the people's livelihood," Choo added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114