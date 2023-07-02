 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

Court to decide on arrest warrant for young mother in starving death of infant

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 2, 2023 - 21:07       Updated : Jul 2, 2023 - 21:07
The Suwon Central District Court in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Herald DB)
The Suwon Central District Court in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Herald DB)

A mother accused of starving her infant to death in 2019 did not attend a court hearing on an arrest warrant Sunday, after she admitted to all charges against her, police said.

The woman, in her 20s, was put under emergency detention Friday on charges of neglecting her baby son and letting him starve to death by not feeding him for three days at her previous home in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul, after giving birth in April 2019.

The case came to light after the government launched an investigation to check the well-being of more than 2,000 undocumented babies born since 2015, after two unregistered newborns were found dead in a home refrigerator last month.

On Sunday, the Suwon District Court in Suwon, 30 km south of Seoul, had planned to hold a hearing on an arrest warrant for her, but she decided not to attend it, saying she doesn't object to her detention, police officials said.

The court is expected to decide on the warrant later Sunday.

According to the police, the woman left her ex-boyfriend four years ago without knowing she was pregnant. She gave birth to her child alone at a hospital in Daejeon but did not report the child's information to the local government.

The baby's body has not been found yet, the police said.

Authorities initially searched the mountains near the suspect's previous home in Daejeon for the body after she said she buried it near her old home there. She has since repeatedly changed her story, telling the police different locations, they said.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114