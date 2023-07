Hana Financial Group Chairperson Ham Young-joo (third from left) and employees pose for photos to promote “cool biz” fashion at the group’s headquarters in Seoul on Friday, as part of an energy-saving campaign challenge. Last month, Ham was nominated by Kolon Vice Chairperson Ahn Byung-duk to join the campaign. On the day, he nominated SC Bank Korea CEO Park Jong-bok and Genesis BBQ Chairperson Yoon Hong-geun as the next participants.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com