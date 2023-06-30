Eight South Koreans honored at diminished Tchaikovsky competition

South Korean violinist Kim Gye-hee, who received the first prize in the violin category of the International Tchaikovsky Competition, performs during the third round of the competition on Tuesday. (International Tchaikovsky Competition)

A total of eight South Korean classical musicians have received awards, including three first prizes, at this year’s International Tchaikovsky Competition, a once bustling but now tarnished event amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The International Tchaikovsky Competition is held every four years in both Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia for pianists, violinists and cellists aged 16-32 and singers aged 19-32.

According to the competition's website, violinist Kim Gye-hee and cellist Lee Young-eun won gold medals in their respective fields, both becoming the Korean laureates in the competition's instrumental music categories. For violin, Kim was the only Korean participant.

Two South Koreans were honored in the voice category. While tenor Son Ji-hoon received the gold prize, Jeong In-ho won the second prize, which he shared with Russia’s Maskim Lisiin.

Flutist Kim Ye-sung was among three co-winners of the third prize in the specialty woodwind category, which was added to the competition in 2019, along with the brass discipline.

In the cello discipline, in which people of only two nationalities -- South Korea and Russia -- shared a total of six awards, Park Sang-hyeong received the bronze medal while Lee Dong-yeol placed fifth.

Both Park and Lee studied at the Korea National University of Arts, also known as K-Arts, under Lee Kang-ho, dean of the instrumental department.

"As we have witnessed in the past that exchanges in arts and sports continued even during the Cold War and various conflicts, we concluded the practice should be upheld," Lee told The Korea Herald on Friday. "Besides, for cello, there are not many competitions for students to participate in," Lee noted, adding that the biggest concern for the Tchaikovsky competition was uncertainty over safety in Russia.