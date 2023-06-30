 Back To Top
Entertainment

‘Sasha & Milo’ to expand reach to China and Latin America

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 15:44       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 15:44
Poster image of
Poster image of "Shasha & Milo" (Pingo Entertainment)

Korean action comedy animation “Shasha & Milo” is scheduled to make its local and global premiere in the second half of the year.

The animation was sold to Chinese and Latin American distributors during the 2023 Annecy International Animated Film Festival and Market in Annecy, France, the world’s largest event for animation industry, according to the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA).

Domestically, "Shasha & Milo" will be released on public education TV channel EBS. Overseas, Shenzhen-based media company Tencent and Warner Bros. Discovery are to release the animation in China and Latin America, respectively. More international releases are expected, KOCCA said in a press release, as other overseas companies are in talks with Pingo Entertainment, the company that produced "Shasha & Milo."

“Shasha & Milo” revolves around two 12-year-old characters named Sasha and Milo who use their super powers to transform themselves into cats and human-cat hybrids in order to protect an island from evil forces. The animation also features the daily lives of the two youngsters.

The exact date of release is yet to be announced.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
