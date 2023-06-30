 Back To Top
National

Hyundai chairwoman requests permission to visit North Korea's Kumgangsan

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 15:42       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 15:42

Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun (Korea Herald DB)

Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun is planning a trip to Kumgangsan in North Korea to attend a private service on Aug. 4 commemorating her late husband, Chung Mong-hun, said officials on Friday. The event will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death of Chung Mong-hun.

The Ministry of Unification said that Hyun has asked for Seoul's permission to be in contact with North Korea to visit the country in August on Tuesday. By law, all South Koreans must file a report to the Ministry of Unification prior to meeting or being in contact with a North Korean national, which will be processed within seven days.

Chairwoman Hyun reportedly stated in her report that she plans to contact North Korea’s Asia-Pacific Peace Committee to visit Kumgangsan. Once North Korea allows her to visit, they will send her a letter of invitation, which will be passed to the Ministry of Unification for final approval.

Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun and Hyundai Group's executive members leave Chung Mong-hun's memorial service in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province in 2013. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

This isn’t the first time Hyun has requested to attend a private service for her late husband’s passing. In 2018, Hyun visited North Korea for the 15th anniversary of Chung’s death. However, critics say that Hyun’s visit will not be as easy this year, as tensions are higher between North and South Korea.

Chung took his own life in 2003 amid allegations that he had secretly transferred millions of dollars to the North before the 2000 inter-Korean summit. Since then, Chairwoman Hyun attended memorial services in Kumgangsan in 2009, 2013 and 2014.



By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
