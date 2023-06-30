Hyundai chairwoman requests permission to visit North Korea's Kumgangsan

Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun is planning a trip to Kumgangsan in North Korea to attend a private service on Aug. 4 commemorating her late husband, Chung Mong-hun, said officials on Friday. The event will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death of Chung Mong-hun.

The Ministry of Unification said that Hyun has asked for Seoul's permission to be in contact with North Korea to visit the country in August on Tuesday. By law, all South Koreans must file a report to the Ministry of Unification prior to meeting or being in contact with a North Korean national, which will be processed within seven days.

Chairwoman Hyun reportedly stated in her report that she plans to contact North Korea’s Asia-Pacific Peace Committee to visit Kumgangsan. Once North Korea allows her to visit, they will send her a letter of invitation, which will be passed to the Ministry of Unification for final approval.