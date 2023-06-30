14-month-old killed in Yeongju landslide after heavy rain

Firefighters try to rescue a 14-month-old baby buried in a mudslide in the southeastern city of Yeongju on Friday. (Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters)

A 14-month-old girl was killed in a landslide in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, early Friday morning, after torrential rainfall battered a hillside village overnight.

According to the local police and fire service, the infant was the last person rescued from a house in Sangmang-dong, Yeongju, where three generations of her family resided. Nine other members of the family escaped or were rescued safely.

The landslide occurred at around 4:43 a.m. and the child was found in a state of cardiac arrest at around 6:40 a.m., after two hours of rescue work.

Some 42 residents of the village have been evacuated.

A heavy rain warning has been issued in Yeongju, where the official precipitation record has reached 161 millimeters since Thursday.