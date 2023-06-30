 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

14-month-old killed in Yeongju landslide after heavy rain

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 30, 2023 - 13:10       Updated : Jun 30, 2023 - 14:14

 

Firefighters try to rescue a 14-month-old baby buried in a mudslide in the southeastern city of Yeongju on Friday. (Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters)
Firefighters try to rescue a 14-month-old baby buried in a mudslide in the southeastern city of Yeongju on Friday. (Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters)

 

A 14-month-old girl was killed in a landslide in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, early Friday morning, after torrential rainfall battered a hillside village overnight.

According to the local police and fire service, the infant was the last person rescued from a house in Sangmang-dong, Yeongju, where three generations of her family resided. Nine other members of the family escaped or were rescued safely.

The landslide occurred at around 4:43 a.m. and the child was found in a state of cardiac arrest at around 6:40 a.m., after two hours of rescue work.

Some 42 residents of the village have been evacuated.

A heavy rain warning has been issued in Yeongju, where the official precipitation record has reached 161 millimeters since Thursday.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114